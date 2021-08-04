Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 3,585 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 75.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $299.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $256.81. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.32 and a 1 year high of $377.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.95.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total transaction of $2,730,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.17, for a total value of $825,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,667 shares of company stock worth $7,421,378. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Johnson Rice upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.75.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

