Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 16.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth $2,526,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 104,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth $23,377,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 866,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,136,000 after purchasing an additional 56,712 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $54.12 on Wednesday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.43.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SKX shares. TheStreet raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 4,344 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $213,029.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $30,895.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Morton D. Erlich sold 6,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $289,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,100. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

