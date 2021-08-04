Paloma Partners Management Co Trims Stock Holdings in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its holdings in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Rite Aid were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RAD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 10,209 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 680,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 5,749.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rite Aid by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,902,000 after purchasing an additional 67,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RAD opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $820.80 million, a PE ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.41. Rite Aid Co. has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $32.48.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RAD shares. TheStreet cut Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $14.50.

In other news, VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $437,681.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,902.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

