Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PZZA has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Papa John’s International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Papa John’s International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s International has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.69.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Shares of PZZA opened at $115.75 on Tuesday. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $119.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.42.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Papa John’s International news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.