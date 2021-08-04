Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. manages and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company’s operating segment consists of refining, retail and logistics. It also markets and distributes crude oil from the Western United States and Canada to refining hubs in the Midwest, Gulf Coast, East Coast and to Hawaii. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Par Pacific from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Par Pacific presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.75.

PARR opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.82. Par Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $888.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. Equities analysts predict that Par Pacific will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $76,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,840.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Par Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Par Pacific by 22,461.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Par Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

