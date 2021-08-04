Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof Sells 40,000 Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Stock

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $631,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 15,854 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $248,590.72.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAX opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.02 million and a PE ratio of -1.89. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $60.95.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRAX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter worth about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter worth about $51,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 33.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRAX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

