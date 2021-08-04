Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof Sells 40,000 Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Stock

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $631,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 30th, Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 15,854 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $248,590.72.
Shares of NASDAQ PRAX opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.02 million and a PE ratio of -1.89. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $60.95.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRAX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter worth about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter worth about $51,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 33.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRAX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.
About Praxis Precision Medicines
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.
