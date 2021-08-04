Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 225.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

PK opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.13. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $24.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.03.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $241,044.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,578.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.