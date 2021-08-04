Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.78 EPS

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.78), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%.

Shares of PKOH traded down $4.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.48. The company had a trading volume of 36,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,938. Park-Ohio has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.98. The stock has a market cap of $320.49 million, a P/E ratio of -891.04 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

PKOH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Park-Ohio from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $202,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.