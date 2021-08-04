Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Party City Holdco Inc. is involved in designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery. It also operates specialty retail party supply stores primarily in the United States and Canada. Party City Holdco Inc. is based in Elmsford, New York. “

Several other analysts have also commented on PRTY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

PRTY stock opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14. Party City Holdco has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $11.06. The firm has a market cap of $960.52 million, a PE ratio of -53.94 and a beta of 3.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.16.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 93.52% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $426.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James M. Harrison sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $677,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,791.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $452,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,228.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Party City Holdco by 134.4% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 545,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 313,066 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Party City Holdco in the second quarter valued at $884,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Party City Holdco by 129.6% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 329,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 186,022 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Party City Holdco in the second quarter valued at $1,076,000. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Party City Holdco in the second quarter valued at $528,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

