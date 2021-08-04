Passage Bio (PASG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). On average, analysts expect Passage Bio to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PASG opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. Passage Bio has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $30.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.42.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PASG. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

In other Passage Bio news, CFO Richard Steven Morris bought 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $30,003.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 25.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

