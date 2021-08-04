Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Lifted to B at TheStreet

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of PBHC stock opened at $16.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.09. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $16.55.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.85 million during the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 7.76%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp stock. M3F Inc. boosted its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,279 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. M3F Inc. owned about 1.37% of Pathfinder Bancorp worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

