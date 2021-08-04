Paul Edward Chamberlain Sells 175 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $14,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paul Edward Chamberlain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TriNet Group alerts:

On Thursday, May 27th, Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 175 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $13,602.75.

TriNet Group stock opened at $85.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.02. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $87.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 5.88%. Equities research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,680,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,826,000 after buying an additional 16,731 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.