Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $400.04, but opened at $432.00. Paycom Software shares last traded at $435.00, with a volume of 2,148 shares traded.

The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%.

Paycom Software declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAYC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.06.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $421,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $582,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $362.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 174.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Paycom Software Company Profile (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

