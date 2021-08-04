PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.070-$1.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.43 billion.PayPal also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.700-$4.700 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $315.25.

PYPL stock opened at $273.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $283.54. The firm has a market cap of $321.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal has a 12-month low of $171.63 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,042 shares of company stock valued at $14,561,449 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

