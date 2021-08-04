PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Purchased by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,240,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,731 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $18,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $9,424,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,587,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in PBF Energy by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,564,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,737 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PBF Energy by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,224,000 after purchasing an additional 520,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,110,000. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research lowered PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PBF Energy from $15.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Shares of NYSE PBF traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.05. 124,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,834,835. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $18.78.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.23). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 59.77% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.