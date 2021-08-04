PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Achieves Market Cap of $83.27 Million

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. PEAKDEFI has a total market cap of $83.27 million and $1.01 million worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000688 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00061195 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00015482 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.24 or 0.00833929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00094336 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00043359 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAK is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 753,576,915 coins and its circulating supply is 305,630,719 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

