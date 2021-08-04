Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Announces Earnings Results

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 180.16% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%.

NASDAQ:PVAC traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.80. The company had a trading volume of 889,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,293. Penn Virginia has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $26.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.72. The firm has a market cap of $560.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PVAC. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.