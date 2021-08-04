Perdoceo Education (PRDO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Perdoceo Education to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PRDO stock opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. Perdoceo Education has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.23. The stock has a market cap of $848.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, SVP Andrew Hurst sold 9,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $118,683.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

PRDO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

