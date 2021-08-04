Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) Hits New 12-Month High at $49,300.00

Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as £493 ($644.11) and last traded at £492.05 ($642.87), with a volume of 320 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at £490 ($640.19).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is £480.25. The firm has a market cap of £1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Personal Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.13%.

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

