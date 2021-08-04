PetIQ Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,007 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,601% compared to the typical daily volume of 118 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of PETQ stock opened at $35.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.61, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. PetIQ has a twelve month low of $24.42 and a twelve month high of $46.00.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $254.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.07 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PetIQ will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mccord Christensen sold 98,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $3,950,060.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,030.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Susan Sholtis sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $101,811.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,245.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,301 shares of company stock worth $8,296,039. Insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 8.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in PetIQ by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 3.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of PetIQ by 2.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PetIQ by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

