Pflug Koory LLC Buys Shares of 766 Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford acquired 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lowered Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

DLTR stock opened at $99.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.36. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $120.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

