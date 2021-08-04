Pflug Koory LLC Invests $126,000 in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,474,000 after acquiring an additional 130,953 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,014,000 after acquiring an additional 155,733 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,653,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,243,000 after acquiring an additional 501,896 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,591,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,407,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,695,000 after acquiring an additional 32,158 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $128.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $88.99 and a one year high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

