Pflug Koory LLC Invests $190,000 in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of ITT by 18.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ITT in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in ITT in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ITT by 12.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,037,000 after buying an additional 33,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ITT by 5.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $98.26 on Wednesday. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.13 and a 1 year high of $101.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.58.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.50%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ITT shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. started coverage on ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.44.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

