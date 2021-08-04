Pflug Koory LLC Invests $66,000 in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 923 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,430 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,619 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BUD opened at $62.51 on Wednesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BUD. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

