Pflug Koory LLC Makes New Investment in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 456.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 38.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UTHR. TheStreet lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $180.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.36. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $98.37 and a 52-week high of $212.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.47.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

