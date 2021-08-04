Pflug Koory LLC Takes $151,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,108,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,309,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $248.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.84. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $178.29 and a 52-week high of $249.29.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

