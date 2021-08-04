PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get PG&E alerts:

PCG traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.70. 155,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,005,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.96. PG&E has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $12.91.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 204.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 22,622 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 510.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,115,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,180 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in PG&E by 298.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 225,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 168,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.