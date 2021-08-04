Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $100.44 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $101.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,459 shares of company stock worth $3,324,480 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.05.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

