Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) vs. RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) and RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

This table compares Philip Morris International and RLX Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Philip Morris International $76.05 billion 2.06 $8.06 billion $5.17 19.43 RLX Technology $585.40 million 12.87 -$19.63 million N/A N/A

Philip Morris International has higher revenue and earnings than RLX Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Philip Morris International and RLX Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Philip Morris International 11.13% -91.56% 22.08% RLX Technology N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.7% of Philip Morris International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of RLX Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Philip Morris International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Philip Morris International and RLX Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Philip Morris International 0 4 7 0 2.64 RLX Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00

Philip Morris International presently has a consensus price target of $99.69, suggesting a potential downside of 0.75%. RLX Technology has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 415.46%. Given RLX Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RLX Technology is more favorable than Philip Morris International.

Summary

Philip Morris International beats RLX Technology on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc. is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada. The company was founded by Philip Morris in 1847 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China. RLX Technology Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Relx Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.