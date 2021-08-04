Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.73 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 34.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Shares of PSXP traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.24. The company had a trading volume of 14,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,014. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.21. Phillips 66 Partners has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $42.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.77%.

Several brokerages have commented on PSXP. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

