Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Acquired by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 49.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 125.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOC opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $20.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.72.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DOC shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

