Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Stake Lessened by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 751,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,187 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $13,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $86,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 14.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,233,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,430,000 after purchasing an additional 151,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PDM traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.24. 10,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,745. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.07. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

