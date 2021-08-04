PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE PGP opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $11.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.08.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

