PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.
RCS opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.69. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $7.99.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile
