Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

Pinnacle Financial Partners has raised its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a payout ratio of 11.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners to earn $5.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.

PNFP stock opened at $90.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.94. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $96.52.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $331.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

