Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) – Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Kearny Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the savings and loans company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kearny Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 23.91%.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $12.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.76. Kearny Financial has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $13.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

In other news, Director Leopold W. Montanaro purchased 3,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,272.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRNY. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,349 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Kearny Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 118,948 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 37,360 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,523 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Kearny Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,566 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

