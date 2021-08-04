Piper Sandler Comments on ON Semiconductor Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for ON Semiconductor in a research report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ON. boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised ON Semiconductor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.22.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $45.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.91. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.86.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.7% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $49,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,996,754.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,283 shares of company stock valued at $552,931 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

