Piper Sandler Trims Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Target Price to $40.00

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.75% from the company’s current price.

GBT has been the subject of several other reports. Truist raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.82.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.01. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 167.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,837 shares in the company, valued at $286,363.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 45,267 shares during the period.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases.

