Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $899.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.46 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 107.74% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

NYSE:PBI traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.60. The company had a trading volume of 43,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -388.31 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23. Pitney Bowes has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.63.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

PBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group raised Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Sidoti raised Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.