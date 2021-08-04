Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.10.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.54 target price on the stock.

In related news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 117,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 289,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 95,324 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLUG stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.78. The company had a trading volume of 337,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,927,600. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 1.41. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 25.59, a current ratio of 26.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.99.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

