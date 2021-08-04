Points International (PTS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Points International (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Points International (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$82.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$71.15 million.

PTS stock opened at C$20.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$298.30 million and a PE ratio of -27.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Points International has a 52-week low of C$11.90 and a 52-week high of C$23.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.31.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Points International to an “outperform” rating and set a C$24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, Director David Bruce Croxon sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total transaction of C$136,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$122,535.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

