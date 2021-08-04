Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc (LON:PCGH) Declares GBX 1 Dividend

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc (LON:PCGH) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of PCGH opened at GBX 280.71 ($3.67) on Wednesday. Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 225.30 ($2.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 282 ($3.68). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 265.28.
Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust Company Profile
