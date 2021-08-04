Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc (LON:PCGH) Declares GBX 1 Dividend

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc (LON:PCGH) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of PCGH opened at GBX 280.71 ($3.67) on Wednesday. Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 225.30 ($2.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 282 ($3.68). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 265.28.

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on companies involved in pharmaceuticals, medical services, medical devices, and biotechnology.

