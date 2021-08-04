Polaris (NYSE:PII) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.350-$9.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.38 billion-$8.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.45 billion.

Shares of Polaris stock traded up $3.66 on Tuesday, hitting $134.25. The company had a trading volume of 647,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,900. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.98. Polaris has a twelve month low of $86.67 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.69.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Polaris will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PII. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polaris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an underperform rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, lowered shares of Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.59.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.