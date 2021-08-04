PolypuX (PUX) Price Tops $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last seven days, PolypuX has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. PolypuX has a total market capitalization of $47,059.08 and $419,988.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolypuX coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00048605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00100616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00142080 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,731.24 or 1.00051367 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $336.19 or 0.00846583 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolypuX Profile

PolypuX was first traded on April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex . PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

