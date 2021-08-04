Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.86.

POR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lowered Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

In other Portland General Electric news, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $202,663.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,236.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $1,221,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,484.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,733,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,094,000 after acquiring an additional 317,554 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,110,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,206,000 after acquiring an additional 147,379 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,966,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,327,000 after acquiring an additional 534,259 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,809,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,889,000 after acquiring an additional 109,040 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,194,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

POR traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,050. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.97.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.01 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.55%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.