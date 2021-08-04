Power Ledger Achieves Market Cap of $121.98 Million (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded up 38.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Power Ledger coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000709 BTC on exchanges. Power Ledger has a total market capitalization of $121.98 million and $10.56 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00062468 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00015626 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $329.59 or 0.00838628 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00094223 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00043016 BTC.

Power Ledger Coin Profile

Power Ledger (POWR) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 437,485,997 coins. Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Power Ledger Coin Trading

