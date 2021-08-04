Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 491,900 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the June 30th total of 599,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other news, Director David Seth Cohen sold 69,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $279,148.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Precipio by 267.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 244,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Precipio by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 49,737 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Precipio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Precipio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Precipio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 4.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PRPO opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Precipio has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $9.18.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Precipio had a negative return on equity of 64.20% and a negative net margin of 132.40%. The business had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter.

About Precipio

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, provides diagnostic products and services in the United States oncology market. Its product consists of clinical diagnostic services. The company's clinical diagnostic services focus on the diagnosis of different hematopoietic or blood-related cancers to oncologists.

