Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 274,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,865 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,047,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 318,875 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 11,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 376,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AGTC. BTIG Research began coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ AGTC opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99. The company has a market cap of $155.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.18. Applied Genetic Technologies Co. has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 6.83.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

