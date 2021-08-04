Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 109.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Rapid7 by 92.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Rapid7 by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.42.

Shares of RPD opened at $115.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.70. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.02 and a 1-year high of $117.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -56.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The business had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 39,652 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,370,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,531,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,552 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $386,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,548,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,756 shares of company stock valued at $6,929,311. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

