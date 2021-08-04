Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.43 Million Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,514 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,904 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 229.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 495,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,887,000 after purchasing an additional 20,271 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 985,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,654,000 after purchasing an additional 78,672 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,045,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,081,000 after purchasing an additional 701,495 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FFBC opened at $22.63 on Wednesday. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $26.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.84. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 27.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

FFBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.44 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,917 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $432,229.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,058.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 33,067 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $846,515.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,892 shares of company stock worth $2,293,206 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

